R-2 District considers federal overtime ruling

Following a Texas federal district court decision halting the implementation of new U.S. Department of Labor overtime rules for white collar workers, the Cuba R-2 Board of Education discussed what that could mean for the school district at its November 28 board meeting. The administration had already been prepping for the new federal overtime changes, which were to take effect on December 1, until a federal district judge in Texas put a nationwide preliminary injunction on the Department of Labor’s action on November 22.