Families are invited to the 8th Annual Christmas Movie Night on Friday, December 16 at 6 p.m. in the Steelville Middle School cafeteria. Movies for the event include “Kung Fu Panda Holiday” and “Dragons Holiday: Gift of the Night Fury.” Movie night is a totally free event that includes free pizza, popcorn, cookies, and drinks, as well as a goody bag from Santa! Bring a pillow, blanket, bean bag, and friends! Movie night is sponsored by Santa’s Elves from the city of Steelville.