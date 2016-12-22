Vandals strike trees along Yadkin Creek

A $500 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for destroying trees along the Greenway Trail. The reward is being offered by Three Rivers Publishing, whose owner Rob Viehman has organized The Yadkin Creek Watershed Coalition and tree plantings along the stream that runs through Steelville.

Vandals have destroyed 26 of the trees that had been planted along the Greenway Trail just last month. Viehman noted that each was either pulled completely out of the ground or cut off at ground level, making it appear it’s a calculated effort to destroy them.

“I don’t think it’s just kids doing it. I think it’s someone intentionally doing it,” Viehman said. “If it was kids, they’d probably just leave them there somewhere. They’re not being found thrown in the creek or in the brush. We’ve looked all over the place. They all have little stickers on them, so it would be easy to see them. It appears someone is walking out of there with them.”

Community volunteers gathered on Saturday, November 5 to plant 120 native trees and shrubs between the wooden and metal bridge on the walking trail near Country Mart and the low-water bridge on Industrial Drive. The trees and shrubs were planted on the north side of the creek.

This was the second major tree planting along the creek for the coalition, who is completing the work in cooperation with Gateway Trout Unlimited and Forest ReLeaf of Missouri. About 25 local volunteers, including young people representing girl scouts, boy scouts, 4-H clubs, and the Missouri Community Betterment youth, came out to help.

Viehman noted, after the trees and shrubs were planted on that Saturday, he’d gone back to help with mulching on the following Monday. He again checked on the area the following week, and noticed six trees were missing. By the week after, that number had increased to 11, then 13. By Wednesday, November 30, there were 26 missing trees.

The trees, valued at $30 to $60 each, were donated by Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, a non-profit organization that provides free trees to be planted on public lands. Viehman pointed out these particular trees had been planted on city property along the Greenway Trail, and are city property. “This is no different than if we had planted trees at the Community Park and someone destroyed them,” he said.

Viehman has reported the property destruction to the Steelville Police Department, and noted there are already plans in place to replant the missing trees. “We have full intentions of replacing every single one,” he said.