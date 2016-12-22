Steelville man released from jail, commits more crimes

The Steelville man charged with five felonies – including drug possession, burglary, theft, and forgery – in September was released from jail in November, and stands accused of immediately committing more crimes. Douglas Gene Marshall, 42, posted $500 bond on November 18, then allegedly broke into two Steelville businesses, stealing items inside, including a handgun, within just a few hours. He now stands charged with two counts of class C felony burglary in the second degree, and one count of class C felony unlawful possession of a firearm. As a previously convicted felon, Marshall is prohibited from having a gun in his possession.