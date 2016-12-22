Frozen Feet Ultramarathon race to take place at Hood Park, supporting local family

A six-hour endurance run and relay/walk taking place in March will help raise funds to support medical treatments for an 18-month-old Cuba boy who suffers from cystic fibrosis.

Dominic Barton, the son of Anthony and Christina Barton of Cuba, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at birth in May 2015. He was diagnosed with meconium ileus at four days old, and required immediate surgery to remove a blockage in his intestine.

Cystic fibrosis can affect the lungs, pancreas, liver, kidneys, and intestine. CF patients continuously must fight off infections with medication.

The 3rd Annual Frozen Feet Ultramarathon and Relay will directly support the Barton family and their ongoing medical expenses for Dominic’s treatment, and help the family provide him with the best possible medical care.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 4 at Hood Park in Cuba, starting at 9 a.m. The course is approximately one mile long, following a gravel loop. The time limit is six hours, with an awards ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m.

Participants can enter as individuals or a group can enter as a team, with the goal being to run as many laps along the loop course as you can in a six-hour timeframe. The team and individual charting the most laps that day will be declared winners.

A relay team consists of two to six people, and teams must register either as walkers or runners. Only one member of the team may be on the course at any given time, and each team member starts and finishes their laps at the starting line. The team itself decides how many loops each member will run and in what order they will go.

Only complete laps will be counted toward the final total. Partial laps do not count.

Registration costs are $45 per team member (up to six per team) and $60 per individual.

Team awards include top three finishers, the team with the most spectators present at the race, and the most colorful team (dress wild to grab attention).

Individual awards include top three finishes for both men’s and women’s divisions, oldest participant, the individual with the most spectators present, and a finisher’s medal.

You must be 18 years or older to participate in the individual race.

An aid station will be located near the start/finish line area, and there will be chili and beverages offered at the concessions stand.

Information packet pickup and race day registration is from 8 to 8:45 a.m. on the morning of the race. Register online or make an online donation to the fund at www.split-second timing.com.

Super 8 Motel in Cuba is offering a 15 percent discount to participants who are staying in town overnight. For reservations, call (800) 916-4339 and mention the Frozen Feet Ultramarathon.

There is no reschedule date for the race and no refunds if it should be cancelled. The race will be held even under mild winter weather conditions, rain or shine. In the event of cancellation due to severe weather, net proceeds will still go to Team Dominic.

For more information or questions, please contact Amanda Swyers, race director, at 573-205-2957 or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .