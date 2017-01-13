Filing deadline for April city election is next Tuesday

Next Tuesday is the last day to file as a candidate for the April 4 municipal election. Those wishing to put their name in the hat for the April election have until the end of the business day on January 17 to file the appropriate paperwork.

There are three seats on the Cuba City Council to be decided in the April election, along with the election of a new municipal judge. Two-year seats on the council are open in each of Cuba’s three aldermanic wards. The city judge’s term of office is also for two years.

Incumbent Don Conaway has filed for the alderman race in Ward 1, along with Don Mizell. Don Vaughn, incumbent, has filed for reelection to his Ward 2 seat, while four men have announced their candidacies for the Ward 3 alderman’s chair: They include incumbent Jeff Bouse, Henry Copling, Cody Williams, and Ed Worley. Pat Horsefield, incumbent, is the only candidate to have filed for the city judge position.

Three seats on the Crawford County R-2 (Cuba) Board of Education will be decided next April. New board members will serve for three years. Only Jennifer Moreland, who is currently serving as a school board member, has filed for one of the three vacant seats.

Other Area Board Elections

The North Crawford County Ambulance District has two open seats on its board of directors. A District 1 seat (representing the Cuba area) will be open, as is a seat in District 4 (representing the Bourbon area).

Three seats will be decided on the Crawford County R-1 (Bourbon) Board of Education. They are three-year terms of office.

The city of Bourbon has two seats on its board of aldermen to be decided in April, a Ward 1 seat and a Ward 2 seat. Both carry two-year terms.

The village of St. Cloud will elect three new trustees to serve on its governing board. The terms of office are for two years. The village of Leasburg will also elect three trustees to serve on its village board for two years.

Four seats must be filled on the Crawford County E-911 Board of Directors in April. This include a four-year term for an open, member at large seat; a four-year term for a District 1 representative; and two-year terms for one representative seat in District 1 and another seat in District 2.

All municipal election candidates must adhere to the election requirements associated with the position being sought. This may include requirements for establishing residency, minimum age, tax delinquency, and campaign finance reporting. Candidates should file their election paperwork at the main office headquarters of the board or other seat being sought.

The municipal election takes place on Tuesday, April 4, with the last day to register to vote or change your voter registration for the April election being Wednesday, March 8.