Cuba School Board Notes – December 2016

The Cuba R-2 Board of Education met in open session on December 20 to discuss the following items of business related to the school district:

• The board of education recognized Jennifer Shearer for outreach to needy families during the Christmas season, Trice Davis for organizing the Pink Coaches vs. Cancer games, and four athletes: Kristyn England, softball; Kylee Smith, volleyball; Jessica Crider, cross country, and Levi Mitchell, football. The recipients were presented with a certificate. Trice Davis and Levi Mitchell were not in attendance.

• The board accepted personnel matters as presented, voting to accept a resignation from Donna Bland, cook, and to employ Dianna Worley, cook, and Randall Thomas, custodian. Brian Shoemaker, bus driver, was removed from probationary status.

• The Legislative Forum will be held on February 14, 2017 in Jefferson City. Board member Cheri Schuette plans to attend.

• The Belcher Scholarship committee meets in March to select a winner.

• Dr. Kim Peterson was present to answer questions about her principal’s report that was in the board packet. She updated the Evaluate benchmark scores, and there has been improvement. Mrs. Ament’s afterschool choir will be selling tickets for the July 3rd Cardinals game, to be able to sing at Busch Stadium.

• Principal Teresa Shoemaker was present to answer questions about her report that was in the board packet. One of the middle school LEAD groups adopted three veterans at the nursing home for Christmas. Carrie Myers was very impressed with the middle and high school choir concerts.

• Principal Geoff Neill was present to answer questions about his report that was in the board packet. The high school moved finals due to a snow day. Stocking caps were given to the high school students. There have been several insurance claims on electronic devices. $3,900 has been raised for the three pink games.

• Assistant Superintendent Kim Robinson gave an update on the 2017 summer school program.

• Superintendent Earnhart will meet with Dr. Peterson, Jenny Murray (PAT), the kindergarten teachers, and preschools on January 9th and February 9th to collaborate regarding kindergarten readiness. They would like to incorporate one night sessions with kids who are identified as not kindergarten-ready, and also summer school classes. Kindergarten Round-Up is scheduled for February 16, 2017, and screenings will be the week of March 6, 2017.

• School Board Recognition Night will be held on January 24th at the home game against Viburnum. Board members will be recognized for their service at that time.

• A 3-year, free trial for CrisisGo is being offered from MSBA. This program allows teachers to have access to a panic button on an app. It will automatically send an alert to building principals and the nurse of a crisis in a classroom. There is also a way to track students during a drill or crisis event. The administration is going to look at adding this for next year’s budget as it could be very beneficial.

• Superintendent Earnhart gave a brief update on the current budget and facility improvements. Earnhart is looking at purchasing a new copiers for each building.

• Earnhart gave an update on the new budget. Projections from the state are not very positive at this time. He has met with the principals for their needs for next year. Middle school would like the seventh grade to move to 1:1. He also met with the insurance company. There could be a 13 percent increase that could be offset by 5 percent, but that cost would go to employees with increased co-pays, deductibles, and prescription costs. They are sending insurance out to bid outside of United Health Care to see if it will reduce the cost. Earnhart expects to have concrete numbers by February or March.

• The board approved policies 2115, 2315, and 4750.

• The board appointed Carrie Myers, Jason Mehl, and Rodger Bridgeman to serve on the Interview Committee for the first round of interviews during the Assistant Superintendent search and to select teachers who volunteer to serve on the Interview Committee for the first round of interviews.

• Mr. Earnhart is putting together a committee to assist with soliciting feedback and constructing school calendar options. He would like to have at least one board member to be a part of this committee. His goal for this committee is to create 2-4 calendars options that are very different from each other and then bring a recommendation to the board for selection and adoption. The calendar will be voted on at the March board meeting. Jennifer Moreland and Cheri Schuette were appointed to serve on the Calendar Committee for the 2016-2017 school year.

• The January regular meeting of the school board was scheduled for Thursday, January 19 at 7 p.m.