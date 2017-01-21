Council approves trailer park plans

Steelville will have more mobile home housing, after the city council okayed a proposal from local property owner Tom Weisel, who presented plans to purchase the Woodcrest Mobile Home Community located on Birds Nest Road. Weisel wants to improve the property and install at least 20 mobile homes to rent on it. However, at least one council member has a concern about adding more low-income housing to the city, and two were unsure of allowing a variance to city codes for installation of the mobile homes.