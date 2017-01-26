Nominations needed for Citizen of the Year

The Steelville Area Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations for the annual Citizen of the Year award.

This award is presented to an individual or group of people that has shown exceptional service by volunteering and significantly contributing to the Steelville community.

Nominees should have demonstrated leadership, creativity, cooperation and hard work; have made outstanding voluntary contributions toward the benefit of the Steelville community; have had had a positive impact on their employer or business, profession or community as a result of their unique skills and efforts; and must reside within the Steelville R-3 School District.

To nominate a person for this award, submit a written letter stating why you feel the nominee is deserving of the award. Include in your letter your name, phone number and/ or email address where the chamber can contact you if needed.

Letters may be sent to the chamber office at P.O. Box 956 Steelville MO 65565.

The deadline for nomination is February 3. Recipients of this award in the past five years are not eligible. Those were: 2015 - Rob Viehman, 2014 - Carlos and Ruth Diaz, 2013 – Hal and Connie Rhea, 2012 - Pete Lea and Bob Bell, 2011 - Jennifer Whitson.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Steelville Area Chamber of Commerce members will also choose the Business of the Year based on six qualifications.

To be selected for that recognition, a business must be a Steelville chamber member in good standing for the qualifying year, must have been in business for a minimum of two years, must demonstrate good employee and customer relations, must contribute to the betterment of the community and the quality of life of its citizens, and must demonstrate staying power as a business in the Steelville R-3 School District. A business cannot receive this award for a second time until five years have elapsed.

Chamber members selected the top three qualified businesses as of January 24, and will be asked again to vote for their top choice from that list by January 31. The Business of the Year award will be presented at the chamber’s annual banquet on February 21.

For more information on the Business of the Year award, contact Liz Bennett by phone at 775-2123 or via email.








