Mobil On the Run Shootout being held at CHS this Saturday

Cuba High School will host the On the Run Shootout at Mike Voigt Gymnasium this Saturday. The all-day basketball exhibition will include eight teams competing in four games of high school basketball. The shootout is being sponsored by Wallis Companies and Mobil On the Run.

Teams involved in this new event include the Cuba Wildcats, Grandview Eagles, Jefferson City Jays, and Kirkwood Pioneers. Admission into the shootout costs $3 for adults and $2 for students (free admittance for senior citizens and kids ages 5 and under).

Game times are as follows: The Cuba junior varsity boys will take on the Kirkwood freshman team at 11 a.m., the Jefferson City JV team squares off against the Kirkwood JV at 12:30 p.m., Jefferson City and Kirkwood varsity squads play one another at 2 p.m., and the Cuba varsity boys will play the Grandview varsity Eagles at 3:30 p.m. All games take place at Mike Voigt Gym.

The shootout features the CHS homecoming for two head coaches who have coached the Cuba Wildcats in the past: Blair Thompson of Jefferson City and Bill Gunn of Kirkwood.

There will also be a youth basketball clinic that morning for fourth through sixth grade boys and girls. 80 kids have already signed up for the 90-minute skills clinic, which runs from 9 until 10:30 a.m. It will be instructed by coaches Bill Gunn, Brett Joseph, and Nate Boeh.

Cuba High School Athletic Director Ken Hohe said he was excited about this new shootout event, and he hopes to see a big turnout of fans for the January 28 slate of games. Hohe gave special thanks to Bill Gunn and Steve Schuette for helping to organize the shootout, and to Mobil On the Run for its sponsorship.