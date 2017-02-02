Empty Bowls fundraiser will be March 2

Empty Bowls, the annual event intended to help feed the hungry in our community, will be held at the Steelville High School on Thursday, March 2. Tickets are $12 each and may be purchased at the door for the dinner that begins at 6 p.m. Each ticketholder will receive a handmade pottery bowl, a reminder of all those whose bowls are empty because they don’t have food. The event will also include a silent auction, featuring works by local artists. All proceeds will go to benefit the Steelville Ministerial Alliance food pantry.