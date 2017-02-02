STARCO releases 2017 schedule

The Steelville Arts Council will once again bring art to the community in 2017 with a variety of exhibits and events. In addition to monthly scheduled exhibitions at Gallery Zeke, the arts council will host Art in the Park on Saturday, April 15, and the 5th Annual Plein Air event from June 5 to 10.

STARCO will open its 2017 Calendar of Events on Saturday, February 4 with the exhibit, “Whatever's Left,” featuring the works of area art teachers. An opening reception will be held on that day at Gallery Zeke, located at 106 E. Main Street in Steelville, from 1 to 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to come in out of the cold, meet the artists, enjoy the art, and partake of delicious snacks donated by STARCO volunteers.

The 2017 Gallery Zeke Exhibition Schedule will feature monthly displays as follows:

February: “Whatever’s Left,” featuring work by area art teachers, open February 4 to 25, with a reception on February 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.

March: College Art Student Show, open March 4 to 26, with a reception on March 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.

April: “Upcycled! From Trash to Treasure,” open April 1 to 30, with a reception on April 1 from 1 to 4 p.m.

May: “It’s Only a Still Life?” open from May 6 to 28, with a reception on May 6 from 1 to 4 p.m.

June: Plein Air exhibit, open from June 11 to July 2.

July: “Art from the Parks of Missouri,” open from July 8 to 30, with a reception on July 8 from 1 to 4 p.m.

August: Pottery exhibit, open from August 5 to 27, with a reception on August 5 from 1 to 4 p.m.

September: Quilt show, open from September 2 to 9. “Shutter Bugs,” open from September 16 to October 1, with a reception on September 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.

October: “Into the Woods Exhibit II,” open from October 7 to 27, with a reception on October 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.

November: “Art from the Heartland,” open from November 4 to 26, with a reception on November 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.

December: Steelville High School Senior Show, open from December 2 to 17, with a reception on December 2 from 1 to 4 p.m.

A full calendar for the arts council is available online at www.steelvilleartscouncil.org



