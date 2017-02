Former Cuba High School Pep Band Brass and Sax, come play with us!



Alumni Pep Band will rehearse Thursday, February 2 at 1 p.m., Sunday, February 5 at 1 p.m. and Wednesday, February 8 at 7 p.m. at the the Cuba High Band Room.

We are going to play at the CHS Homecoming on Friday, February 10 at 5 p.m.

You never forget how…!