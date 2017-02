Manslaughter charges have been filed against a Steelville woman, after a car accident on November 4, 2016 resulted in the death of another woman. Penny Jewell Dyer, 56, was reportedly intoxicated while driving her car that evening. She struck another vehicle head-on, and killed the driver, Elizabeth D. Fishburn, 27, of Bixby. The two women were the only ones involved in the collision.