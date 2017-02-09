Pitching clinics being held this month for softball girls

Girls interested in learning how to pitch fastpitch softball should attend two free instructional meetings that will be held in the Cuba Elementary gym this month. The fastpitch clinics will be instructed by CHS softball coaches Steve Schuette and Scott Farace.

The pitching clinics are open to all girls, third grade and up through high school. Participants must bring someone along with them to catch their throws.

The sessions take place in the elementary gymnasium on Monday, February 13 and Monday, February 27, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Contact Coach Steve Schuette to sign up if your daughter wishes to participate. Contact Schuette at 573-259-7257 and leave a voicemail message.