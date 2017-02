The Steelville Area Chamber of Commerce 2017 Annual Awards Banquet and Meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 21 at Golden Echoes. The annual event will feature presentation of the Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year awards. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $20 until February 15 at the Steelville branches of First Community National Bank or Peoples Bank. Business casual attire is appropriate for the evening.