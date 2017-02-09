Marvel Comics author signing books at Frisco's Grill

Frisco’s Grill & Pub in Cuba will host comic book author Jimmy Johnston on Saturday, February 11. The public is invited to participate in this event and meet the author.

Johnston will be signing copies of his first published comic, “Micronauts 9,” which was co-written with fellow comic writer Cullen Bunn. “Micronauts 9” is being released by Marvel Comics. Johnston will have copies of his comic book for sale, for those who are interested.

The author said he is planning to move to Cuba in the coming months.

The signing event at Frisco’s takes place this Saturday, from noon until 4 p.m.