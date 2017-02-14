Trivia Night will provide scholarships

The Steelville High School Math & Science Club will host its annual trivia night on March 3 at 6 p.m. at the high school. The event is a fundraiser for the club’s scholarship fund. Teams consist of eight people per table, and participants can reserve a specific table this year. The cost is $10 per person. Some snacks and drinks will be provided by the Math & Science Club, but participants are also welcome to bring their own. To reserve a table, call April Mathews at the high school at 573-775-2144.