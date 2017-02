Cuba Middle School is hosting a STEM Night on Wednesday, February 22 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Join students for an evening filled with fun science, technology, engineering and math activities.



Over 20 stations will be available for students, family and community members to explore. Some stations include underwater robot, video game design, snap electronics, roadway physics, ice cream in a baggie, orthopedic repair and infectious disease.

The STEM Night is presented by the seventh grade science students.