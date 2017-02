A steak night and auction will be held starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 24 at the Cuba High School commons area.



The event is being held by the Cuba FFA as they wrap up National FFA Week.

Tickets are on sale from any Cuba FFA member or advisor or by calling 573-885-2534, ext. 1260.

A silent auction runs from 6-7:30 p.m. and contains many items from local businesses. Live auction starts at 7 p.m.