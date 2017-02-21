Benefit at Country Club will help Richardson family with funeral expenses

A benefit is being held at Steelville Country Club this Saturday for the family of Matt Richardson, who recently passed away. All proceeds from the benefit will go directly to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

The benefit starts at 1 p.m. at Steelville Country Club, located at 269 West Highway 8 in Steelville. There will be barbecue chicken, pulled pork, and pork steak dinner plates at $7 per plate, which includes meat, potato salad, and baked beans. Pot Shot cards are available at $2 a circle or $60 per card. A number of items will also be available for auction that day, including Richardson custom, handmade knives, baskets of makeup and hair care products, a fishing excursion, float trip on the river, jewelry, and many other nice gift items.

The shooting match starts at 1 p.m., the auction will follow, and dinner is being served all day.

The public is welcome to attend the auction and benefit that will help support the family’s funeral expenses. Matt Richardson was part of the Richardson family known for its unique, handmade Ozark knives. He lived in Davisville.

There is a Facebook event set up for this Saturday’s benefit, and you can find it by searching “Benefit to pay for Matt Richardson funeral expenses.”

If you’d like to donate any new or gently used items, services, or gift cards for the auction – or for more information about this weekend’s benefit event – contact Laura Halbert at 573-259-0547 or Jennifer Hurd at 573-465-0645.