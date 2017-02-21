Wildcat dance team performs well in Sugar Bears competition

The Cuba Wildcat GoldenLine dance team brought home two first place trophies from the Missouri State Sugar Bears Invitational dance competition in Springfield. The dance competition was held on Saturday, February 18, and the Cuba girls won first place in both the kick and prop categories of the 1A/2A school division. They competed against three other dance teams in their division.

“I’m extremely proud of my dancers right now,” said dance team instructor Melissa Albright. “They have worked extremely hard all season and deserve this win. It is the confidence we need going into our last week of practice, before the state competition this weekend in St. Charles.”

The team began their dance season last November, and they have performed at all home basketball games, as well as competing together at regional competitions.

The team’s first competition was on January 21 at Farmington High School, where they received second place in the pom category and two ratings of “excellent” in the kick and prop category. Ratings are given when a team is the only one entered in a category and, therefore, competes against a scoresheet.

The St. Charles Classic was held the following weekend, on January 28, with several schools competing. The Wildcats placed third in prop, seventh in pom, and eighth in precision dance.

“The girls danced well at St. Charles, probably the best they have all season,” Albright said. “There was some really tough competition, and the girls’ performance was strong. Each competition is a chance to improve for state, studying the feedback from the judges and applying it in our practices.”

The Wildcat GoldenLine dance team will compete at the state dance team championships this Saturday at the St. Charles Arena.