AALC receives state accreditation for third time

The All Aboard Learning Center (AALC) has received its state accreditation, following a full review of the Cuba preschool facility and its staff in mid-February. The recognition from the state distinguishes AALC as an exemplary program that offers high quality programming to area children.

The Missouri Accreditation of Programs for Children and Youth awarded its Certificate of Accreditation to AALC on February 15. This certificate is granted to quality programs that offer developmentally appropriate experiences in and environment conducive to children flourishing intellectually, emotionally, socially, and physically.

All Aboard Director Teresa Switzer said she was proud of her teachers and staff for their hard work in achieving this goal. She also noted that the center has achieved accreditation for a third consecutive review.

All Aboard will be included in the “Directory of Accredited Programs” located on the Missouri Accreditation website. This directory, which serves as a useful guide to parents seeking a high quality program for their children, may be reached at: www.moaccreditation.org.

All Aboard Learning Center opened in October 2004 and is a state licensed, 7,500 square foot building with a licensed capacity for 94 children. The AALC first gained accreditation in 2011. It currently has 114 kids enrolled in its program and 20 employees.

The center’s mission is to provide a safe, structured and supportive program for the participating children, while at the same time providing the opportunity for learning and functioning happily in an environment with others their own age.