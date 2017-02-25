Severe Weather Awareness Week - Cuba

Severe Weather Awareness Week 2017 will be March 6 - 10, 2017. The annual statewide severe weather drill (tornado drill) will be Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. If weather does not allow the drill to be conducted that day, the backup day is Thursday, March 9, also at 10 a.m.

Warning the public of severe weather is the National Weather Service's (NWS) most important job. To help the public prepare for tornado situations, the NWS has adopted a Watch and Warning program.

Tornado Watch: This means that conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms and possible tornado development. This is the time to prepare. Keep alert by listening to NOAA Weather Radio, or the commercial media for the latest weather information.

Tornado Warning: This means a tornado has been sighted or the National Weather Service (NWS) is seeing signs on radar that indicate a thunderstorm may be capable of producing a tornado at any minute. People in the path of the storm should take immediate life-saving action. In Homes and Most Structures: A basement or other underground location is by far the best shelter from a tornado. If a basement is not available, move to an all interior small room, or other interior location such as a hallway. Stay away from outside walls, doors, and windows. Keep as many walls as you can between you and the wind outside. In schools, hospitals, factories, shopping centers and other public places, move to designated shelter areas. Interior hallways on the lowest level are best. Stay away from windows and out of auditoriums, gymnasiums, or structures with large free span roofs.



City of Cuba - Emergency Management Agency

Tornado Siren Policy

• National Weather Service issues a TORNADO WARNING with City of Cuba in the warned polygon and in the path of the storm.

• A trained spotter reports a rotating wall cloud, funnel or a tornado in the City of Cuba. This may include storms tracking towards the City of Cuba.

• National Weather Service issues a THUNDERSTORM WARNING producing life threatening winds approximately 80 mph or greater.

• A trained spotter reports life threatening winds approximately 80 mph or greater in or approaching the City of Cuba.

Outdoor Warning Siren Activation Plan

• Outdoor Warning Siren will sound a steady tone for three minutes.

• Sirens are cycled or “rested” for two minutes.

• Outdoor Warning Sirens may be sounded multiple times during the warning.

• The City of Cuba does NOT sound an all-clear siren. The public should listen to NOAA Weather Radio and the local media for current weather information.

• The activation of Outdoor Warning Siren is designed to send the message to the public to move inside a sturdy building, seek shelter as low and as interior as possible, and be informed by listening to NOAA Weather Radio and the local media for current weather information.