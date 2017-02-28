Summer ball sign-ups are March 11

Sign-ups for Steelville Sports Club summer ball will be held on Saturday, March 11 at the community park. Those interested in t-ball and machine pitch for children age four to 10 should plan to register at the Taylor Pavilion between 10 a.m. and noon. The cost to play is $30 per player with a $60 maximum per family. The registration fee must be paid at the time of sign-up.

Practices will begin in the middle of April, with specific dates given after teams are formed. Coaches will notify their players of the practice schedule and location. Games will begin after May 21, with exact dates as yet undetermined.

Both t-ball and machine pitch will play by standard rules.

There will be first place trophies for each t-ball and machine pitch along with a participation award for the winning teams. All other teams will be given a day pool pass certificate to the Steelville City Pool as well as a participation award.