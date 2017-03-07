Kindergarten registration is this month

Steelville Elementary will host kindergarten registration and screening events for next year’s beginning students in March and April. Parents and guardians are encouraged to make every effort to attend the registration and screening events as they are an important first step in the school’s preparation for a child’s education.

Kindergarten registration for the 2017-2018 school year will be held on March 23 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the elementary multipurpose room. If you have a child who will be five years old on or before July 31, you may register your child at this time. Please bring the following items: official birth certificate, immunization record, and proof of residency (utility bill, mortgage or rental agreement that shows your name and physical address).

During the registration process, several elementary departments will be available to provide information about the school, including bus routes, food service, nursing and health, and special education. After registering your child, a time will be assigned to bring your child to kindergarten screening on April 13. It is not necessary to bring your child to registration.

There is no preschool option for students who are kindergarten-age-eligible, those students must attend kindergarten instead.

If you are not able to attend kindergarten registration, the school district asks that you stop in to the elementary school office anytime school is in session and register your child before May 1 so that kindergarten plans for next year can be finalized.

If you do not have a child that will be entering kindergarten but know of someone who does, please pass this information along. For more information, contact Steelville Elementary at 573-775-2099.



