Fourth Annual College Student Show at Gallery Zeke in March

To know the direction art is heading in the twenty-first century, look no further than what college and university art students are creating. Some of these creations will be on display at the fourth annual exhibition of the art of students attending colleges and universities at the Steelville Arts Council’s Gallery Zeke throughout March.

With a wide diversity in media and approach, this exhibition features paintings, drawings, ceramics and more created by the next generation of people who will be making art their careers and lifelong pursuits. This art show is always an imaginative, eye opening and entertaining event.

The exhibition will be open throughout the month of March, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Friday and Saturday in March as well as from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The exhibit is free to the public.

Gallery Zeke is located at 106 East Main Street in Steelville.

For more information, call 573-775-1000 or go to the Gallery Zeke Facebook page.

The Steelville Arts Council was created in 2010 as a 501c3 not-for-profit organization with the mission of enriching the quality of life in the Steelville area through the arts.



