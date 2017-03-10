Rally cars race into Steelville next weekend

Rally racing will again come to Steelville on Friday, March 17 with the annual Rally in the 100 Acre Wood. Sanctioned by Rally America, the Rally in the 100 Acre Wood will cover over 120 racing miles that will test rally teams from all across the country (and several foreign countries) on a variety of gravel road surfaces. Set here in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains, this rally contains some of the most scenic roads on the Rally America calendar. Teams will race on both Friday and Saturday in the local area.