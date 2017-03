Local landlord Tom Weisel was again at a Steelville City Council meeting last week, asking for concessions from the city. Weisel recently purchased the Woodcrest Mobile Home Community on Birds Nest Road, after the council allowed a variance to city codes for installation of the mobile homes. At the meeting on March 6, Weisel presented two requests, one for a credit to his sewer bill for the trailer park and a second for a change to the billing overall.