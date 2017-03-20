Art in the Park is April 15

Spring is here and that means Art in the Park in Steelville is just around the corner. The annual event, sponsored by the Steelville Arts Council, will again take place at the Steelville Community Park and will be held on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature a wonderful line-up of food vendors and both art and crafts vendors. There are always a variety of artist booths, including woodworking, ceramics, paintings and more.

Entertainment is scheduled throughout the day, and includes a drumming circle, Circus Kaput, and Trilogy. Bob Alexander, from Scrub Oak Forge, will be present this year to demonstrate blacksmithing as well as to sell his works. Jenny Tanner, a chainsaw artist, will also be demonstrating her work.

As always, there will be many hands-on art activities. Children will be able to make their own sock puppets, metal necklaces, and sun catchers. The now-famous chalk art competition will also take place. A new activity to be offered this year is sand art.

The arts council is still accepting both art and food vendors for the event. Interested parties should go to steelvilleartscouncil.org to register a booth as soon as possible.

Events at the park on Saturday will also include the second day of a two-day Paint with Pastels workshop by the award-winning artist Lorraine McFarland. For more information on that workshop, go to www.lorrainemcfarlandart.com.



