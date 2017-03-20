Riverat Challenge moved to May this year

Run, Kayak, Get Muddy! The Riverat Challenge will take place in the spring this year, after scheduling conflicts in the fall prevented the event from being held in September as it had been for its first two years. The annual fundraiser to provide for needs in the community will be held on May 6, and organizers hope for a good turnout for the physically demanding, yet rewarding, event.

This year’s event will be very similar to those in previous years. It includes a 2.5-mile run/walk that begins at Wildwood Springs Lodge and ends at the historical Bird’s Nest Bridge (at the Meramec River access point). Participants then get into a provided kayak and paddle 2.75 miles to the Meramec Adventure Ranch to complete a short trek to a 10-obstacle mud course. That ends at the river, where contestants jump into the water and body float to the last 100-yard run to the finish line.

Organizers have given two good reasons to participate in this event: It not only supports the community, but it also is an incentive for people to set goals to improve their health. Completing the challenge also gives people a sense of accomplishment at the end of the day.

Anyone age 10 and up is welcome to participate (those ages 10-15 must be accompanied by a participant over age 18). Teams of four are encouraged, as some portions of the mud course are easier to complete with assistance from a team member.

This is a challenge, not a timed event, but prizes will be awarded to the top finishers.

Registration is currently open online at riveratchallenge.com. Entry fees are non-refundable and are as follows: Individual, registered by April 5 - $40, registered between April 6 and May 4 - $50. Team of four, registered through April 5 - $150, registered between April 6 and May 4 - $180. Every participant will receive a T-shirt.

Sponsors are invited to check out that opportunity on the website. There are three levels of sponsorship, and one includes a team registration option.

Volunteers are also needed to ensure the smooth running of the event. People are needed to assist with registration on the day of the event, to distribute water along the route, to direct participants, and to work the beach areas.

The event is parented by Eagle Flight Ministries, a non-profit organization. Funds raised from the 2017 event will be split evenly between that organization, to assist in the work done to provide for needs in the community, and the repair fund for upgrades to the track in the community park.

Eagle Flight Ministries provides mowing services for widows and the elderly, widow support luncheons, and financial assistance to widows and the elderly (including help in paying for utilities, housing, and funerals). The organization offers work opportunities for community service workers, provides assistance to victims of fire, supplies clothing to local school children in need, and offers free coats to those who don’t have them.

For more information, including required waiver forms, look at the event website. There is also a Facebook page that posts updates. Organizers may be contact by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by mail to Eagle Flight Ministries, P.O. Box 125, Steelville, MO 65565. Organizer Ben Martin can be contacted by phone at (314) 474-4433.