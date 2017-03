Rally cars were in Steelville on Friday, March 17 for the annual Rally in the 100 Acre Wood. Teams utilized the Steelville Community Park as a service area between stages of the event. There were 52 cars at the start of the race in Potosi, and by the time the race ended on Friday in Steelville, 46 were still on the road. Organizers reported breakages caused some to drop out, but several were able to get back into the race on Saturday.