Steelville Schools Report

Steelville School Board members received the following information about the three schools in the district at the board meeting held on March 16.

ACADEMIC INFORMATION

Steelville Elementary School

Students continue to celebrate iReady accomplishments. After students pass five lessons, they receive a coupon that can be redeemed for various rewards, including having lunch with Counselor Walter Heyer, a walk to the buses early with Principal Stephanie Billingsley, getting to sit by a friend at lunch or to sit in the teacher's chair, and similar choices.