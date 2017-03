Spring is here and that means Easter is just around the corner. Easter egg hunts in Steelville will be held on April 8 and 15. Missouri Representative Jason Chipman will host his annual hunt, featuring 10,000 eggs, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 at the Steelville Community Park. The Steelville Country Club’s annual event will be held the following week, on Saturday, April 15, and will begin at noon.