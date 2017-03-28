Recycled art is next featured exhibit

Upcycled! From Trash to Treasure, featuring art created from repurposed materials, will be the next exhibit on display at Gallery Zeke. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, April 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the exhibit will be available to view throughout the month of April. The gallery is located at 106 E. Main Street in Steelville and hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit is sponsored by the Steelville Arts Council.



