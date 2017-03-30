Spring tree planting along Yadkin set for April 8

The Yadkin Creek Watershed Coalition has scheduled its spring tree planting along the creek for Saturday, April 8. Coalition member Rob Viehman met with the Steelville City Council on March 20 to discuss work being done along the creek and the possibility of getting some flood control planning done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



“I just wanted to make you all aware that we will be planting trees again on April 8,” Viehman told the council. “We had trees donated again by Forest ReLeaf of Missouri and they must all be planted on city property, so we will be planting along the trail above and below Industrial Drive and between the bridge behind Community Bank and the courthouse.”

Viehman also updated council members on a native grass and wildflower rain garden that was planted in February between the County Mart parking lot and the creek. The garden, which will not be allowed to fully grow until the summer of 2019 in order to control weeds, will help catch rainwater that is contaminated with fuel, oil, antifreeze and other vehicle liquids to keep it from getting into the creek. Rain gardens also help reduce flooding because they absorb up to 10 times the amount of rainwater than traditional fescue lawns and fields.

Viehman has recently been in contact with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in St. Louis in hopes of taking advantage of a flood control planning program. At Viehman’s request, the Corps has been in contact with the city and Viehman is gathering information for the Corps to begin formulating a plan to reduce flooding along the creek and make restoration improvements, including streambank stabilization. During last week’s meeting, Viehman relayed some information he needs from the city so the Corps can begin the planning study. The Corps offers this service to small communities at no charge.

Viehman also informed the council about a joint project the Coalition is working on with the Steelville School District. As a Missouri Stream Team, the Yadkin Creek Watershed Coalition can get native trees and shrubs from the Missouri Department of Conservation’s nursery in Licking at no charge.

The Coalition recently receive its first shipment of about 150 shrubs from the nursery and the Steelville High School agriculture department will be potting the bare-root shrubs and raising them for about two years before they get large enough to plant along the creek. This program will allow the Coalition to provide free trees and shrubs to private landowners and businesses along the creek.

Viehman also showed the council a sign that has been created by the Yadkin Creek Watershed Coalition to help educate the public about habitat improvements being made along the creek. The signs will be placed in areas where work is being done to let the public know why areas near the water are no longer being mowed and why trees and shrubs are being planted to help reduce erosion and improve water quality.



How can you help?

On Saturday April 8 (rain date April 22), join the Yadkin Creek Watershed Coalition and Gateway Trout Unlimited Stream Team 4913 for a tree and shrub planting event in Steelville. Meet at the Steelville Middle School (810 Main St.) parking lot at 8 a.m. The group will be planting 100 trees and shrubs along the Yadkin Creek streambank. Plan on working about two hours. Wear work clothes, boots, and bring a shovel. This planting is part of the on-going Steelville Stream Project to improve the water quality of Yadkin Creek with the long-range goal of reestablishing a catch-and-release trout fishery. Last year, 180 trees and shrubs (donated by Forest ReLeaf of Missouri) and 75 native wildflowers and grasses (donated by Shaw Nature Preserve) were planted. Additionally, a pollinator garden (raingarden) adjacent to Yadkin Creek was started. Please contact Rob Viehman at 573-775-3050 for more information.