Winners named in CFP Easter coloring contest

Winners were chosen in the Three Rivers Publishing’s Easter Coloring Contest for the Cuba Free Press last week and included (top, from left) Hadley Kempker, age 3-4 group, daughter of Justin and Michelle Kempker of Jefferson City; Ryan McPherson, age 5-6 group, son of Chris and Ashley McPherson of Cuba; Kaylee Enke, age 7-8 group, daughter of Jason Enke of Cuba; and Maddison Brummet, age 9-10 group, daughter of Michael and Stacey Brummet of Cuba. Winners received a goodie bag from Three Rivers Publishing containing an Easter bunny, bubbles, Easter pencils, Play-Doh and candy.