New Animal Control truck sports fresh decals

Cuba MO Animal Control unveiled its new Animal Control truck decals last week. An old and tattered vehicle was recently replaced with a professional and reliable, state of the art truck for the Animal Control Department.

The Cuba animal shelter continues to meet and exceed the needs of the community. Animal Control is very active in the community, responding to all animal-related matters, including picking up stray animals, enforcing city ordinances, investigating animal neglect and abuse cases, caring for the shelter and tending to the animals to prepare them for adoption.

“If the first three months of the new year is any indication, the intake of animals has doubled from last year’s numbers. Return to owner reunions has also increased significantly,” said Animal Control Manager and Shelter Director Missy Mullally. “Thanks to social media and newspaper coverage, we are reaching tens of thousands of people. These numbers have boosted adoptions, and we seldom have an animal in the shelter for very long before they are adopted.”

The Cuba Animal Shelter operates seven days a week and is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shelter is located inside the Cuba Industrial Park at 224 Enterprise Drive. Call 573-885-0339 for information about an animal adoption or you can visit their Facebook page at cubamoanimalcontrol to see what animals are currently available in the shelter.