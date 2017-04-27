Job Fair being held May 3 at KC Hall

Missouri Employer Committee, Missouri Job Center, Central Workforce Development Board and Preferred Family Healthcare are hosting the Community Job Fair scheduled Wednesday, May 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Exit 210, Hwy. UU in Cuba.



For business owners, this is a gateway to recruit interviewees and to provide life-changing employment in the community where they live and work. Companies are becoming more and more encouraged by the growth in our area and are actively recruiting.

Nancy Montgomery with Tacony Manufacturing and Trish Rogers with Missouri Job Center team up to state, “We consistently and successfully introduce displaced, unemployed, under-employed and recent graduates to companies seeking career-minded individuals. Empower yourself; discover and share knowledge with potential employers. During the event, career candidates have an opportunity to speak with and gather information directly from company representatives.

Another goal is to expose students to careers in our region and connect them to businesses. For those who are not headed to higher education, immediate opportunities can be found at the job fair. Career fairs make the task of job searching simpler. Employers have interviewed and hired on the spot at past events… it is a One-Stop-Shop to hit numerous employers in a short period of time.”

Even prior to the May 3 Community Job Fair, individuals are encouraged to contact the Rolla Missouri Job Center for mentoring in resume structure, interviewing advice and job placement guidance: Call 573-364-7030.

Key to serious applicants:

• Get ready! Job seekers should be prepared with copies of resumes’ or a list of prior employers.

• Look your best! Dress appropriately for potential on-the-spot interviews. Be neat, clean, and well-groomed. This means shorts, tank tops and pajama pants do not qualify as appropriately dressed.

• Be attentive! Be available to speak with employers without the distractions of children, cell phones, etc. Leave your cell phone in the car!

• Be prepared! Applications can be completed on site; know your information or have with you

• Be available! Business representatives could be interviewing to fill positions immediately. Know your availability date.

Participating businesses range from medical (LPR, RN, Aides) to manufacturing, security to seasonal recreation industries; from management and supervisory positions, to customer service, truck drivers, engineers, operations manager, shipping/warehouse manager, administrative assistants, insurance agents, tech support technicians, inside/outside sales associates, construction/carpenters, secretarial, counselors, injection molding operators, CNC programmers, nursing, home-health aids, assembly, financial auditors, banking positions, warehouse, material handlers, retail sales, quality control, mechanical type positions, machine operators, forklift operator & basic laborer positions, production employees and specialists; a wide variety of openings on all shifts have been filled through these events. Military recruiters will be also attending. Commercial contracting company searching for carpenters, electricians, laborers and more. Nearly any career you are ready to explore will be available at the Job Fair!

For detailed information please contact:

• Trish Rogers, Missouri Job Center, 573-364-7030 ext. 115

• Nancy Montgomery, Human Resource Director with Tacony Manufacturing, 573-265-0500, Ext. 4310

Stop in to see what Missouri Employers have to offer! Keep jobs in Missouri!

Participating businesses include Meramec Instrument Transformers, Presbyterian Manor, Tacony Manufacturing, Newly Weds Food, LSC Communications, PAI Incorporated, Versa Tags, Great Circle, Havener's Termite and Insect Control, St. James Oil, Heartland Independent Living Center, Cuba Manor, St. James Tire & Auto, Excel Placement, Thistle Incorporated, All Aboard Learning Center, A Fresh Beginning, Rolla Manor Care, National Medical Billing Company, Express Personnel, Penmac Staffing Services and Vocational Rehabilitation.