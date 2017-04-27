Knights host nursing home residents for bingo

The annual senior bingo was held Wednesday, April 19 and allowed those attending to enjoy some fun and win some prizes.

The event, held at the Knights of Columbus Hall outside of Cuba, had residents traveling from St. James Living Center, Union Senior Center, Cuba Manor, Meramec Nursing, Victorian Place in Sullivan, Dunsford Court and St. Clair Crab Apple Village. Sponsors for the senior bingo were Meramec Nursing Center, Mederi Caretenders, BJC Hospice and Dunsford Court. Businesses making donations were American HomeCare, BJC Home Health & Hospice, Clark Street Bakery, Crab Apple Village, Crawford County Coalition, Dunsford Court, First State Community Bank, Gift Emporium, Heartland Farms, Heartland Hospice, Knights of Columbus, Krueger Vending, Lifecare Center, Lowe’s, Mederi Caretenders, Meramec Nursing Center & Friends, Mercy Home Health & Hospice, Meramec Instrument Transformer Company, Optum/Compassus Hospice, Our Story Coffee House, Petals & Plants, Ross’s, Tricia Cobb & Jolene Olms, Walgreens, Watson’s Florist and Wallis Companies.