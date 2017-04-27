CHS senior takes third at Mizzou music festival

Cheyenne Stumpf, senior clarinetist at Cuba High School, won third place in the Senior Division of the Fine Art Music category in Mizzou’s Creating Original Music Project Festival.

The C.O.M.P. festival is an annual music festival for elementary, middle, and high school composers in Missouri. The piece she wrote, entitled “Ki Bhavi Ragini,” was composed for alto saxophone, three trumpets, trombone, euphonium, tuba, and drums. As a part of the festival, her piece was performed by college musicians as the grand finale piece on Saturday, April 15, in the Fine Arts building of the Mizzou campus. In recognition of this achievement, she will receive a cash award (as does the school) and a full scholarship, including room and board, to Mizzou’s Composition Camp this summer held on their campus in Columbia. She will be continuing her passion at Missouri State University in the fall majoring in music education and composition.