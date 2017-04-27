Help take these kids to the ballgame

The Treble Clef Choir from Cuba Schools is made up of fourth and fifth grade students. During the year the Choir has sang the National Anthem at two basketball games, a track meet, and at the open house celebrating the floating of Bill of Rights held at the Recklein Memorial Library.

At Christmas time choir members sang Christmas carols at the Library and to residents at Gibbs Care Center. Some of the students also participated in a elementary clinic in St. James on March 8. This summer the Treble Clef Choir has the opportunity to sing “Take Me out to the Ballgame” at a St. Louis Cardinal game on July 3 at 6:15 p.m. The students must sell 300 tickets in order to sing at the game. Each student has to buy a ticket as well. If you are interested in helping this group make it to the game, the cost of the tickets are $20 each. The seats are located in section 271. If interested, you may contact Ronna Ament at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 573-885-2534 ext. 2182.