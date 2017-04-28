CHS scholar bowl team headed to state

The Cuba High School scholar bowl team won both its district and sectional meets to earn a berth in the state scholar bowl championships to be held on the University of Missouri-Columbia on May, 6, 2017. This is the school’s seventh trip to the state tournament and its first since 2000.

Scholar bowl is a Jeopardy-like competition consisting of four players from two teams trying to be the quickest to answer questions mostly in the core course areas taught in high schools. A player that “buzzes” in first and answers a question correctly earns his team the right to answer bonus questions. All correct answers to all questions are worth 10 points.

The seven-member CHS team is comprised of seniors Eli Cason, Malachi Burrow, Jackson Ambrose, Nicholas Melton and Gage Kight, junior Max Ryle, and freshman Conor Kight. Prior to district and sectionals, the team competed in 11 tournaments, compiling a record of 60 wins and 25 losses.

The highlights of the regular season include winning the Gasconade Valley Conference championship by going 10-2 in conference play and winning two of the three conference tournaments. The team also won the Spring Houston Tournament in February, with a perfect 9-0 record in the tournament.

The road to state qualification begins with the district tournament, which was held on April 8. The team beat Sullivan 420 to 260 in the championship, giving Cuba the district title. On April 25, the team had to compete with Salem in the sectional tournament in a best of two-out-three matchup. Cuba beat Salem in two games by scores of 450 to 280 and 480 to 120.

Four members of the team have been named to various All-Tournament teams during the year. All-District honors went to Eli Cason and Max Ryle. They were also named to the GVC All-Conference team, along with Malachi Burrow. Other impressive All-Tournament honors went to Malachi Burrow at the Mizzou Tiger Bowl and Jackson Ambrose at the Houston Fall Tournament.

At the Class 3 MSHSAA State Tournament, the team will compete with seven other sectional champions. The other schools at state include West County, Fatima, Strafford, Lafayette County, Orchard Farm, Hallsville and Savannah.