Students honored during Leadership Breakfast

Cuba Middle School Student Council hosted a leadership breakfast on April 20 for students who were selected by their teachers to celebrate National Leadership Week. The theme was “Making a World of Difference” and CMS teachers selected one student who they thought were “Making a World of Difference” this year.

The 32 students, followed by the name of the teacher selecting them, are Noah Bridgeman, Lori Bailey; Alexis Quick, Lisa Berry; Gracee Jones, Jennifer Blankenship; Alyssa Earney, Samantha Boeh; Zack Minardi, Loretta Callahan; Toni Martellaro, Amanda Campbell; Ana Tatkenhorst, Amber Cooley; Olivia Nowland, Samantha Davis; Hannah Dunham, Kristen Enns; Vivyann Shearer, Christina Haist; Kora Siebert, DeeAnn Heaton; Matthew Chase, Karen Jackson; Jessica Lincoln, Janel Jones; Levi Jones, Beth Kight; Makayla Harfst, Terri Kline; McKenzie Parmley, Elaine Mitchell; Kennedy Brown, Brianna Mullally; Morgan Bridgeman, Julie Perkins; Abby Wilson, Virginia Pope; Maddie Sykes, Tammy Priest; Cathlynn Warren, Stephanie Rowden; Joey Sievers, Monica Sagehorn; Brooke Wilson, Samantha Schettler; Nick Sherman, Marie Shoemaker; Aden Rowden, Renea Shuey; Addie Smith, Brooke Smith; Morgan Pilkenton, Gloria Smith; Nate Randall, Connie Tinker; Ashley Henke, Brenda Tomazi; Emma Sharp, Mary Beth Vaughn; Melayna Brown, Laurie Wilmoth; and Camerin England, Melissa Wright.