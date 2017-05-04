Students enjoy movie reward for reaching AR goal - 12 PHOTOS

Kindergarten through fouth grade students who achieved their schoolwide reading goal of over 40,000 books read enjoyed attending a “Drive-In” movie on Friday, April 21.



Staff members district wide, sports teams, middle school LEAD groups, art classes, parents, organizations, and businesses all came together to create cardboard cars for the students to sit inside.

Students who achieved their individual 100% reading goal were given first choice when choosing a car. There were 114 cars total along with bean bag chairs, lawn chairs, pillows, and blankets. Students also received popcorn to munch on during the movie.

Third and fourth grade voted to watch “Sing,” and kindergarten through second grade voted to watch “Trolls.”