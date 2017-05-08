Scholar bowlers from Cuba finish fourth in state

The CHS scholar bowl team came home with some “hardware” from the Class 3 MSHSAA State Tournament on Saturday, May 6, by taking home the fourth place trophy. The tournament, held on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus, featured eight district and sectional champions.

The Cuba team won their first round game against Fatima by a score of 460-200. Unlike many teams that consist of one dominant player, the Cuba team has four players who score consistently. Against Fatima, Max Ryle answered eleven of the toss-ups correctly, followed by teammates Malachi Burrow and Jackson Ambrose, each with seven, and Eli Cason with six.

The team knew the next game was key to making it to the afternoon’s championship rounds. A win against Lafayette County would give them a 2-0 record and a good chance to qualify as one of the top four seeds. At the end of the first half, Cuba and Lafayette were tied 170 – 170. During the third quarter, the CHS team pulled ahead 250 – 200 and went on to win 340 – 290. Max Ryle again led the team in toss-ups with eight, followed by Ambrose with six, and Cason and Burrow each answered five.

The team knew the third round was going to be a tough one against Hallsville, a school that had won the NAQT Small School National Championship as recently as 2014. The score at the half was close at 160 – 130, with Hallsville ahead. Hallsville dominated the race to answer the toss-ups in the second half, especially during the fourth quarter when correct toss-ups earn bonus questions. Hallsville won the game 420 – 190.

After the conclusion of the morning rounds the team waited anxiously for the results of the other games. When MSHSAA posted the results, Cuba earned the fourth seed with a 2 – 1 record and the opportunity to play last year’s state champion Orchard Farm, who earned the first seed with a perfect 3 – 0 record. The second and third seeds went to Savannah and Hallsville.

In the semifinal game against Orchard Farm, Cuba came out of the first half leading by a score of 150 – 140. In the second half, Orchard Farm beat Cuba to the buzzer on some key toss-ups and Cuba missed some opportunities on answerable questions to fall 330 – 270.

In the third place game, the team had to play Hallsville once again. This time, the team kept the game close, but still fell by a score of 400 – 330. Savannah won the tournament and their seventh state championship by defeating Orchard Farm 450 – 390.

Two Cuba players earned All-State honors, an award that goes to the top ten scorers in the morning rounds. Jackson Ambrose was the tenth-highest scorer, with a toss-up average of 5.33 per game. Max Ryle averaged 8.0 per game and was ranked sixth among all morning scholars. Although they finished outside the top ten, Malachi and Eli had averages that show just how balanced the team was in scoring: Malachi finished just behind Jackson with a 5.0 average, and Eli finished two spots behind Malachi with a 4.33 average per game.

The Missouri Academic Coaches Association also honors an All-Star Team that goes to the top four scorers who played in all five games of the tournament. Max Ryle was also named to that team.

All year the team worked hard to improve, but never at the expense of having fun. They practiced on their own every chance they could get, and regularly showed up to team practices, where they worked hard, but again never at the expense of having fun.