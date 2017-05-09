Mural City hosting walks

On Saturday, May 13, the Rolla Roadrunners and the Ozark Plateau Walkers Volkssport Clubs will host 5K and 10K walks in Cuba - Missouri’s “Mural City.” Volkssport came to the United States from Germany in the 1970’s. Today 100’s of clubs can be found all over the US and abroad.

The non-competitive walks are open to the public and proceed at a leisurely pace through a scenic, historic, and or interesting area over a clearly marked trail. Walkers track their accomplishments in a log book, and receive awards as they reach specific milestones.

The Mural City walks will be a great opportunity to visit the small, scenic city of Cuba located on historic Route 66. The Cuba walks will definitely live up to the “scenic, historic, and interesting” aspects of a volksmarch as both the 5K and 10K routes will travel along historic Route 66 and pass by the murals located in downtown Cuba depicting the city’s history as well as the famed “Prosperity Corner.”

Walkers of all ages are invited to join the Roadrunners and the Plateau Walkers in Cuba on May 13 to walk or just to learn more about volkssport. The starting point will be at the Cuba Bakery and Deli at 615 W Main Street. From I-44 take Exit 208 toward Steelville (Hwy. 19). Turn right on Washington Street, then left at the 4-way stop. Go one block and turn right on Main Street. Start times range from 9-11 a.m. with walks finishing by 3 p.m. at the latest. IVV/AVA credit (log book stamp) will be provided for $3.00. There is no charge for those who do not wish to receive credit. Come join us for a fun, healthy, and interesting day of walking in Cuba!

For more information, e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or find us on Facebook! Visit http://www.ava.org for more information about the America’s Walking Club, the American Volkssport Association (AVA).