Members of the Cuba community participated in the 66th Annual National Day of Prayer, which was celebrated on Thursday, May 4, by gathering for group prayers at Freewill Baptist Church. An hour-long prayer session took place inside the church sanctuary, with local officials helping to lead a series of prayers for various organizations.

Presiding County Commissioner Leo Sanders led the audience in a prayer for city, county, state and federal government officials; Lesa Mizell, county emergency management director, gave a prayer for medical services, including doctors, nurses, hospitals and nursing home facilities; Sheriff Darin Layman gave prayers for city, county and state law enforcement officers; Pastor Chris Dew offered up a prayer for local churches and their congregations; R-2 Superintendent Jon Earnhart prayed for schools, colleges and universities; Police Chief Paul Crow gave a prayer for the various branches of the military; Bob Mullen, owner of ABC Investments and a lifelong businessman in the community, gave his prayer in support of local manufacturing and retail businesses; Lori Amato of Lifeline Pregnancy Care Center, led a group prayer in support of unborn children and in favor of the sanctity of life; Pastor Jeff Snell gave a prayer in support of first responders and EMS personnel; and Pastor Jeremiah Wilson prayed for community and civic organizations and their ongoing work in helping others.

Freewill Baptist Church served as host site for the community prayer gathering, and Reverend Don Martin thanked the crowd for attending. The event was sponsored by the Cuba Ministerial Alliance.