Citizen, mayor spar over city’s handling of flooding problem at Highland Terrace

Is the city doing enough to address flood control problems in the Highland Terrace subdivision? One citizen says no, but the mayor says yes.

Dan Eidson approached the city council during the Citizen’s Participation portion of the Tuesday night council meeting. Eidson asked the mayor for clarification on some questions he had asked previously. He said he wanted to know what the city is doing to address the Highland Terrace flooding issue. “Do we or do we not have an engineer working on it?” asked Eidson.