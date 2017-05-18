MVP breakfast held at Cuba High School

The 23rd annual MVP (Most Valuable Person) breakfast was held Wednesday, May 10 at the Cuba High School. Teachers nominate a student that has brightened their day, adds spice to the classroom, has the highest average in class or is a tremendous example for others.

Students receiving MVP awards are listed followed by the teacher who nominated them. Lauren Barreca, Trice Davis; Chris Barton, Myra Siebert; Kayleigh Bates, Paige Alexander; Ian Bird, Karen Weber; Emily Burke, Emily Joseph; Cristina Carlos, Rick Matthiesen; Cassidy Davis, Timothy Duarte; Caitlin Edgar, Steve Schuette; Allan Glaese, Rockey Wade; Zach Gregory, Sam Kruse; Emily Hagene, Nate Boeh; Tyler Heaton, Tabitha Tutterrow; Dinah Hotz, Shannon Moore; Dylan Lemons, Chris Bryan; MaKayla Lakaner, Susanne Bouse;Madison Mallady, Tracy Leathers; Giorgia Medows, Jessica Brendel; Austin Merlenbach, Jake Montalbano; Eli Palmer, Hilary Bush; Valley Raby, Lydia Stack; Chelsey Rice, Rachael Harris; Taylor Rives, Kim Ray; Max Ryle, Sue Ryle; Garrett Schroyer, Brett Joseph; Grace Sellers, Amanda Campbell; Ami Smith, Pamela Bryan; Kristen Smith, Sue Ryle; Grace Steiger, Julie Munro; Brandy Stone, Jennifer Ray; Cheyanne Stumpf, Martha Sellers; Ashlyn Swearingin, Scott Farace; and Kristy Wiley, Cate Sanazaro.